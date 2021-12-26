Sarah Anuradha Mohammed: Art is spiritual, not just about money

Artist Sarah Mohammed using a dabbing technique with plastic wrapping for her newest painting. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The work of artist Sarah Anuradha Mohammed has a propensity towards spiritualism and the abstract in an effort to find her own truth and to help others to find theirs.

“Sometimes the ideas would come freely from my imagination and I do a lot of spiritual symbolism. I don’t want to come off as pushing one type of religion. I am based on trying to find the truth with oneself,” Mohammed, 22, shared with WMN.

The most frequently used symbols include circles, triangles, yin and yang, peacocks and other symbols that have deeper and double meanings.

“My art is based on self-expression where I communicate my ideas and feelings on various topics to hopefully help bring a change to the world. My philosophy towards art is about the deeper meaning behind each piece and that art is not solely about monetary gain.”

She said people have tried to encourage her to do landscapes and other types of work but, for now, she is attracted to abstract work where people can interpret the messages in any way they wish within the confines of a particular theme. Some of her areas of interest include myths, legends, conspiracy theories, wildlife conservation, and the environment.

“I’m the kind of person who, if I hear about the Bermuda Triangle, I would do extensive research on those things trying to figure out if they could be possible. Through that I would get a lot of ideas for paintings.”

She said her late father, Boodram Mungal, was her main influence when it comes to research and knowledge.

“I would follow him when he went outside to look at the stars. We would have conversations about what’s out there, and have deep, philosophical talks. It used to be really good and he would open up my mind to other things. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Her main artistic influence is her mother, Ann Judy Joseph-Mungal, who was an art teacher and has been an artist for over 30 years.

Mohammed told WMN she grew up seeing her mother’s paintings and the process fascinated her.

As a young child she tried to copy her mother who would let her paint on paper towel rolls using drip or powdered paint for fun. Despite that fascination and joy, she only started taking art seriously at Couva East Secondary School when she had it as a subject.

Around that same time, a family member did a mehndi design on her hand with henna and she loved it. Her mother suggested she try it so she started doing it herself.

“At one point my art teacher asked why I don’t try those same designs on paper. And that is where it really started for me.”

Initially she used pen and ink on paper but she found the material quality unsatisfactory. So, she tried it on canvas using acrylic markers creating mandalas and zentangles on a daub and splatter background.

Then, in 2017, Mungal passed away. After that, she did one pen and ink piece with the mehndi design and stopped doing art except for a colouring book she and her mother co-authored in 2018, which was dedicated to him.

Joseph-Mungal suggested Mohammed join the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago and get more active in the arts but she got married in 2019 and her daughter was born in 2020, putting that plan on hold.

The birth of her daughter also inspired her to finally join the society, and to once again pick up a paintbrush in order to contribute a piece to the organisation’s annual members’ exhibition.

“I told myself I am fortunate to have a baby. I wanted to make her proud. I told myself, ‘Let me take Mummy’s advice and join the Art Society and see what happens from there.’"

As soon as her piece was accepted, the stay-at-home mother realised she was on the right path and has continued working at a career in art. She said it felt “really good” to pick up a paintbrush after all those years, describing it as “a good exhale.”

Mohammed said there are challenges being new to the art scene but she intends to build her brand so more people will be interested in her work.

“You can’t just paint something and expect it to get sold. You have to appeal to people but not try to please them. When you try to please others you usually do not please yourself as an artist. You need to speak out who you are and then you can attract those who are really interested.”

Since then, she has displayed her work at the Southern Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA), at the Mud House Museum in Avocat South Trinidad, the Art Society, Arnims’s Art Galleria, and the Rotunda Gallery at the Red House in Port of Spain.

Her most exhibit was at the Rotunda Gallery to celebrate The Women In Art Organisation of TT’s 25th anniversary. The work, Soul’s Desire, is a psychedelic abstract piece of acrylic on canvas.

“It is a multi-dimensional piece which portrays the journey of a soul yearning for radiance on a higher, spiritual enlightenment field. It’s trying to tie in the cosmos and the universe with your being.”

Mohammed explained the colours signify pure cosmic energy; the triangle represents the spiritual, physical and emotional realms; the circles represent the manifestation of the universe through the power of consciousness by seeking various paths within oneself; and the waves represent the electromagnetic radiation being released from deep within the soul.

She also loves to listen to a variety of music as it evokes different emotions which transfers to her work. She is currently working on a diptych – artwork consisting of two painted or carved panels, based on how music influences art.

Mohammed is also in the process of producing children and adult colouring books to sell locally and internationally, and is planning her first solo exhibition in 2023 titled Art by Sarah Anuradha Mohammed.

She is still working on the exhibition so has not yet decided on a theme but she also intends to produce a series of art pieces based on global issues including humanitarian, social and environmental issues.

“My vision for art in TT is to see continued growth as an industry that appeals to international markets. This will create more opportunities and recognition for our artists.

“I wish to see our schools and other institutions implement art as a form of therapy that can help young people cope with emotional and psychological stresses.”