Sad end of steelpan genius

Anthony Williams -

The published circumstances of “steelpan genius” Anthony “Tony” Williams’ death worry me.

I have long worried about the need for better treatment of our senior citizens, whom we used to call “ole people.”

Two weeks ago, after his insurance company stopped his policy, senior citizen Frank Mouttet wrote: “I received a letter from my insurance company, in essence, penalising me for getting old. When you took my money some 50 years ago, you took a gamble that I would live to a ripe old age. The fact that I am now living beyond the years your actuaries catered for is your problem.”

Does the Central Bank, government or UNC care?

After giving his life to steelpan development and artistry, the 90-year-old pioneer Williams lived alone with a caretaker. It was reported that, suffering from hypertension, diabetes and then a stroke, this very senior citizen was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 7. What happened between December 7 and his death on December 21 at the St James Medical Complex presents a sad story.

One report stated: “Those close to him said he waited for hours outside the hospital under a tent with other patients waiting to be admitted.” This “great pioneer,” this man whom everybody now calls a “genius pan scientist,” old and very, very, sick, waiting under a hospital tent. The report added: “After he was eventually admitted, he remained at the hospital until December 18, when he tested positive for covid19.”

After 11 days, he was then reportedly transferred to the St James Medical Complex, "where he spent his last days.” Now, given the published circumstances, the Port of Spain General Hospital must officially declare whether Williams contracted covid19 before he was admitted or after.

If a "genius scientist of pan" could be treated so, what about other “ole people” who are not “national geniuses?”

If ever there was a genuine national icon, this 90-year-old man, whom Pan Trinbago vice-president Keith Simpson described as “quiet, private and humble,” was one. His family and the rest of society ought to know what really happened.

Nobody is blaming anybody here. Of course, we all have to die, especially at 90. But whether rich or poor, we don’t expect to be rushed or dragged to our deaths. There should be dignity even in dying for all, and especially for noble citizens like Williams. (We have 44,000 citizens over 75 years old.)

The social-justice part of Williams’ treatment is that in 2008 he was awarded the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (TT) for “distinguished and outstanding service to TT.” Even before that, in 1992, he was awarded the second-highest national honour, the Chaconia Gold Medal, for “long and meritorious service to TT that promotes the national welfare or strengthens the community spirit.”

Now I don’t want to get into an argument like “since he came last, he should wait,” etc. If everybody stands aside when the president, prime minister or any minister, for that matter, appears for any kind of service, especially health care, why shouldn’t a “national genius” like Williams get similar treatment? He deserved it.

Last Tuesday, Pan Trinbago said Williams “was one the finest examples of creative genius of our people, a pioneer, innovator, champion arranger and composer.” Well? And remember, the steelpan is celebrated as the national instrument.

Very sick inside his lonely domain, he did have a caretaker. But I wonder, as the rush of praise for Williams appears, did he get a house visit from a doctor? How was he taken to the hospital, etc? Today’s praises do not match yesterday’s treatment.

Maybe the time has come for ”significant and outstanding” senior citizens like the late Mr Williams to be provided with an appropriate title, badge, card or even a diplomatic passport to help facilitate the kind of treatment they deserve. After all, really, what’s the use of getting these national medals, especially if the worthy recipients are poor and sickly? Should they sell them? Ms Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, may consider making the proposal.

I am almost sure we will return to this subject.