"Look Trouble Again from Shurwayne Winchester"

Tobago-born soca artiste Shurwayne Winchester has released his latest song, Look Trouble Again, on Boxing Day, the unofficial start of the Carnival season. The event was deferred on three separate occasions.

Winchester's song which has been ready since March 2020, prior to the initial lockdown measures introduced with the covid19 pandemic, was co-produced by US Virgin Islands music producer Kevre "Maestro" Hendricks.

According to a promotional release, Winchester says the single is aimed at helping people cope in the pandemic.

“Music has always been a tool to help people de-stress. Human beings were not meant to be stuck indoors and inactive as much as we’ve been during this time. Looking on as the world came to a grinding stop, I felt that we had to be ready for that moment the opportunity presented itself, to give people that tool that could ultimately help them when they needed it most,” said Winchester.

Winchester paid tribute to calypsonian Leroy Calliste, better known as Black Stalin, in the composition. Stalin, 80, continues his strong recovery from the effects of a stroke he had in 2014.

“The spirit of his delivery flows throughout this particular release. There’s a freedom in who we are as a people and like Stalin did time and time again with his music, I saw the assignment here, and I know the people will feel it when they hear it.”

Like the music delivered by the Black Stalin, the song is built from the ground up with live instruments, according to Winchester.

“The brass, the horn line scream freedom. When you listen to it, you actually feel like, ‘oh yes! The gates are now open!’”

"Look Trouble Again is respectfully rebellious, since the track’s lyrics do not defy present day measures aimed at keeping the population safe, the release said.

Winchester, a two-time Road March champ, says as an artiste he has a responsibility to give people the music to respectfully express themselves.

Look Trouble Again is available on all popular streaming platforms, including Apple Music, for purchase and download.

THE 2020 International Power Soca Monarch and 2020 Road March winner Neil "Iwer" George says he is already preparing for 2022 should there be Carnival celebrations. In fact, he's releasing his 2022 Road March and Soca Monarch contender titled Carnival Healing on Boxing Day.

In 2020, George and fellow artiste Kees Dieffenthaller won the Road March and Soca Monarch titles with Stage Gone Bad.

He had not won the former since tying with Austin "Superblue" Lyons in 2000, and the latter since 2007.

There were no in-person Carnival celebrations in 2021 owing to the covid19 pandemic, but the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) hosted an online Soca Monarch, which was won by Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry with Backyard Jam.

But in his press release on Thursday, George said he is "ready" for Carnival 2022, regardless of the format it takes.

He said he is releasing the song "in the event of there being a Carnival (2022) or 'safe zone' events."

The song is a collaboration between George and 2020 Young Kings winner Addelon "Banjela" Braveboy.

Braveboy won for his performance of T’is We Season, which spoke of the importance of retaining this country's Carnival culture.

The new collaboration was produced by Jervais Le Gendre and Ilandboyz, and mixed and mastered by Precision Productions.

"We are ready for the 2022 Carnival season!" George proclaimed. "Stay tuned!"