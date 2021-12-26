Finance expert Renee Williams gets to the root of great hair

Renee Williams is not a professional hairdresser, but she connects amateurs and professionals through her My Great Hair platform where they can learn about their hair and find support and advice on caring for it. Photo by Digital Republic courtesy Renee Williams -

Renee Abeo Williams is not a professional hairdresser, nor does she aspire to be one. In fact, her expertise is in the area of management finance. But when a person appreciates their natural hair as much as Williams does hers, it is only natural (no pun intended) that they find themselves tangled in the coils of the hair care business.

Williams is the founder of My Great Hair Company, a platform through which natural hair enthusiasts – professionals and amateurs alike – can learn about their hair and find various sources of support and advice on caring for it.

“My Great Hair Company was birthed under the premise of hair love, hair appreciation, hair support and hair acceptance,” Williams told WMN.

“My vision is to create strategic alliances with corporations and institutions interested in diversity and inclusivity,” to work together to help young people love and accept themselves.

She said many women turn to chemical processing because they’ve been taught that they have "bad hair" or find it difficult to manage their natural, curly hair.

“For some women, going back to their roots is almost like a challenge, or a struggle.

"You often ask yourself ‘what does my hair feel like coming out of my scalp after so many years of chemical processing?' Sometimes you end up in forums with other confused people, and spending a lot of money trying out different products in an attempt to find the right fit for you.

"That’s one of the main reasons I decided to build this platform – a place or space where I could give my experience and where others could give theirs, whether they are professional hairdressers or not.”

She said because of society’s view that some people having “good hair” while others didn’t was what prompted the name of the platform.

“I wanted to give a message. ‘Your afro-textured, coily, wavy hair that is on our head is beautiful just as it is.’

"Some people use awful terms to describe the natural hair. ‘This child’s hair is so hard. I have to burst out the hair to comb it out.’ That’s why I called the company My Great Hair, because despite what other people may think, I believe I have great hair.”

Williams said she started experimenting with her own products and putting in a lot of research into it. But she firmly believes they were “divinely inspired.” Initially, she gave them to her family and friends to try.

“The feedback was good. I had one relative telling me that it made their hairline grow back.”

She makes hair oil, face oils, body massage oils, and lips, brow and lash oils in her “little” workspace in her Diego Martin home.

“It’s not available in stores, only via my website and online, as well as at pop ups.

“I use plant-based oils and pure essential oils. I don’t use coconut or castor oils in my products, because although those are great oils, I know that people react differently to oils.”

But, she said, while products are important in hair care, the application technique is just as important.

“It’s all a matter of when and how you apply it.”

But her fascination with her own hair and her need to help others develop an appreciation for theirs as well as a hair-care routine didn’t stop there. Williams also came up with an idea for another Great Hair project – The Great Hair Chronicles.

“I went to work and my hair was looking really good. I told myself, ‘I should write down what I used. Maybe I should create a spreadsheet to track what I put in it.’ But I decided on a journal that could help people keep track of their hair journey…Sometimes people need a reminder that everything takes time. Sometimes when you journal you can look back and say, ‘okay, don’t buy this product again because it didn’t work last time,’ or ‘these products work in this order.’”

The journal is full colour and among other things, it helps track growth, set personal goals, has reminders and includes positive affirmations and home-made hair care recipes.

“I’m really proud of it. It was self-published and launched in September this year and available on my website https://mygreathaircompany.com, on Amazon, at Paper Based Book Shop at the Normandie in St Ann’s, Charran's Book Store in St James, and Scribbles and Quills in Chaguanas.”

She has also started an audio podcast on Spotify https://anchor.fm/mygreathaircompany, in which she gives her thoughts about hair care.

“I did two episodes so far and I have 76 listeners,” she chuckled.

“I want people to view natural hair in a positive way. All textures are beautiful and we need to learn how to take care of it, be patient with it, be proud of it and wear it the way we want to wear it. Your hair is your crown.”

Williams said a number of parents have contacted her on social media asking for advice on treating with their children’s natural hair.

“I’m not a professional hairdresser, but I’m like a hair coach of sorts. I refer them to hairdressers because I have a personal database of professionals aligned to caring for natural hair. I also give them general tips that people don’t necessarily know, like combing out the hair from the ends, and not the middle. I try to provide that type of support and I hope the platform can grow into a place where people can come together and offer what they can.”

And her products and support are not just geared toward women and children. She said a lot of men, including young men, have purchased the products for issues such as dry scalp and thinning hair.

A member of the church choir at St Anthony’s RC in Petit Valley, Williams said she is happy to have found something worthwhile outside of her full-time job in which to immerse herself during the covid19 pandemic.

“Everything I like has gone with the pandemic. Fetes, concerts, playing mas, going to restaurants, travelling. I’m really grateful to my husband and everyone else who encouraged me to do this and supported me along the way.”

For more information follow My Great Hair Company on Facebook, @https://www.instagram.com/mygreathaircompany/ on Instagram or email mygreathaircompany@gmail.com