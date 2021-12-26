Bishop appeals for $$ to help restore Holy Trinity Cathedral

The Holy Trinity Cathedral which is in need of urgent repair. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

ANGLICAN Bishop Claude Berkley is appealing to parishioners to contribute to a fund to finance urgent major works for the restoration of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain. Berkely made this appeal in a signed letter, dated December 13.

The cathedral was damaged by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on August 21, 2018. Before this, it was damaged by earthquakes in 1825 and 1918.

Berkley said, "There is substantial cracking and damage to walls, the steeple, and chancel roof, as well as the destruction of several stone pinnacles." The cathedral also continues to suffer from major leaks with numerous broken roof slates, cracked gutters and failing old repairs that need serious attention. "

Moisture trapped within the walls has resulted in the rotting of structural timbers and significant damage.

"Vegetation growth has caused the cracking and deterioration of the structure." Failure to address these problems now could have severe impacts in the future.

Berkley said the government has provided the project management services of the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) on a pro bono basis. Udecott, he continued, has confirmed the cathedral's restoration will cost $70 million. Government has allocated $20 million to the restoration costs in the 2021 budget. Berkely said that money has not been used to date and in the 2022 budget, the government provided a further allocation of 150 per cent tax concession to national companies that make contributions up to $1 million for each company towards the Heritage Site Asset of the National Trust.

"As people of faith in our Diocese of TT, we seek the kindness of your direct support for this restoration initiative by providing a generous donation to ensure the successful undertaking of this important project. You are invited to kindly review, the following information to facilitate your consideration to this important Appeal Fund at the earliest opportunity and ongoing with monthly donations."

Berkley said parishioners can visit the church's website at https://trinityrestorationtt.com/2021/11/launch-program."