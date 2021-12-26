Features
A La Mansion Music singer serenades shoppers in San Fernando. - PHOTO BY MARVIIN HAMILTON
The pandemic continues to influence how we live, and this Christmas season many tried to do things as they normally would. There was shopping, singing, and also reminders of people who are still in need. Here's a view in photos.
A policeman takes a stretch on patrol in San Fernando. The police also had a hectic season keeping people safe. - PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON
Stefon Charles play with his toys on a table on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Many people are homeless this Christmas, like this man and others who sleep outside a bank in Port of Spain. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Tinaliz Ramsaroop poses as Mrs Claus, stands alongside a Santa Claus mannequin at Trincity Mall. Ramsaropp says dressing as Mrs Claus is something she enjoys doing every year. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Sisi Maloney, from left, Renessia Roderique, Shantelle La Croix and Nadia Geelal were Santa' helpers at Anton's Gold Rush at Trincity Mall. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
"A Sunday gallery"