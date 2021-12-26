30 dead, 465 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Thirty more people have died from covid19 and 465 new cases were reported in the latest Ministry of Health update on Sunday.

The ministry said seven of the deceased were elderly males, eight were elderly females, another eight were middle-aged males, six were middle-aged females and one adult female.

They suffered from multiple pre-existing conditions including heart disease, lung disease, epilepsy, Down’s syndrome and a history of stroke.

The deaths bring the covid19 death toll to 2768.

The ministry added that 61 people were discharged from public health facilities after being treated for the virus, and 114 community cases recovered, bringing the total amount of recovered people to 70,220.

There is a total of 473 people in hospital, with 87.5 per cent of the hospitalised being unvaccinated. There are also 172 people in step-down facilities, 38 are in state quarantine, and 15,731 in home self-isolation.

A total of 659,477 people took the first of a two-dose vaccine, while another 616,778 people completed the two-dose regimen.

Another 47,921 were vaccinated with a single-dose shot and 66,979 people got booster shots.