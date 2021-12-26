15-year-old girl missing

MISSING: Megan Johnson. - TTPS

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding a 15-year-old El Dorado girl who went missing on Thursday last.

She is Megan Johnson of Karamath Street, El Dorado. Johnson was last seen around 9.30 am on December 23. Relatives reported her missing on Christmas Eve.

She is of African descent, slim built, five feet, four inches tall, brown in complexion and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Police advised anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts to contact the Tunapuna police station at 645-7573, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, the police at 999 or share information through the TTPS app.