Unforced discipline is the best way

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: It was 60 years ago that Dr Eric Williams, our prime minister and Father of the Nation, gave us three watchwords headed by discipline.

Listening on Saturday to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at his press conference, where he repeatedly called for discipline on the part of citizens, reminded me of our seemingly indisciplined nature.

It begs the question: why do we need laws for this desirable watchword to become part of our modus operandi? Over time we have legislated laws to combat problems as the only way out. We have seen desired outcomes which suggest, in large measure, that we are not rebellious in nature but willing to work in the best interest of our nation.

Among them are the tobacco, seat belt and speed limit laws, and more recently mask-wearing as per the Public Health Act. These have seen a level of the desired compliance. It is a source of pride and admiration to see our citizens showing their patriotism and concern for their fellow men.

In equal terms we must condemn the non-compliance with, for example, the Anti-Litter Act.

How we are to be judged as a country will be, in some great degree, by our discipline without the enactment of laws requiring adherence and carrying penalties. Discipline, self-imposed as against laws, is the best form.

Our collective efforts make us understand that "no man is an island." We can exist as a total population in harmony with our watchwords, given so long ago and so relevant today. Let's hope for due concern as we reopen our beaches.

We of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago commend citizens for their continued collective efforts in the best interests of us all.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

GLORIA SARGEANT

JUNIOR HOWELL