Rebirth amid despair

CHRISTMAS means different things to different people. For some, it is the pre-eminent social occasion: a time for families to come together, friends to reunite. For others – an increasingly small minority – it is a religious commemoration, a time of spiritual renewal.

But for a lot of people, Christmas is not a time to celebrate. It is an occasion marked by hunger, loneliness and despair. Domestic violence spikes. Crimes of passion occur.

There has always been an undercurrent of sadness in the Christmas period. For these people, today will be no exception. In fact, it is a Christmas Day of exceptional sadness for many of us.

Almost 3,000 people have died of covid19. More than five million people have died globally. This week, the third highest daily jump in cases was recorded in TT amid what has already been a record-breaking month. Approximately 15,000 people are spending the holidays in enforced self-isolation. Among the dead are the very elderly and the newborn.

There is no family untouched by this. For many, today’s Christmas holiday will be a bitter thing to swallow. It is a moment meant to commemorate birth coming in the foul shadow of death. Too many have died. Too many who need not have died have gone.

This is a moment to remember those who have passed, including the undocumented number of people who died of other conditions owing to the general public healthcare system being under strain; and to appreciate what we still have today.

For what we today hold dear may not be here tomorrow.

The arrival of the omicron variant means gatherings, if not conducted with vigilance and circumspection, could result in an even more notable surge in cases early next year. The variant is believed to be milder.

However, because it is more easily transmitted it could radically alter the numbers game, tilting the health system towards buckling under the strain of thousands of new cases. Already, with the delta variant, there have been days when almost 1,000 new cases were reported. The risks we take today can have repercussions the likes of which we have never seen.

But there is some cause for hope. Large numbers of people have responded to the call to get boosted. Some have also finally seen the light and been vaccinated.

In our country the capacity for heroism and generosity remains alive, as seen in the story of an 11-month-old baby being rescued from a fire in Fyzabad on Thursday.

If there is any message in the story of Christmas, it is our unending capacity to hope and change. We remember the souls of the departed today in the hope that their deaths have not been in vain.