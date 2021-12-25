New Year’s temptations

Pakoras - Wendy Rahamut

Happy Christmas to you, I am sure you may be indulging in a Trini Christmas lunch or are about to.

I also know that on Boxing Day the eating rituals continue, albeit a little played down with the gatherings this year. There will be many pastelles, ham, turkey, bread, casseroles, Christmas cakes consumed in the coming week. Then the new year is upon us.

Friday is “ole” years day, au revoir to the old and hello to the new. It’s a bit challenging to plan for more than maybe a week ahead these days, as things change so rapidly, but we must be optimistic for 2022.

Let’s all make good food choices for the new year, support our local farmers and artisans and be creative in our kitchens.

Why not prepare a delightful meal on Friday, make sure it includes some type of peas and rice as this will bring you good luck for the upcoming year, I have also included two delightful desserts to tease you into the New Year.

Love and light to all my readers for 2022.

Italian lamb stew

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic

2 tbs chopped rosemary

4 lbs lamb shoulder, cubed or 3 lbs boneless

1 cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup olive oil

2 cups canned tomatoes with juice

1 cup beef broth

2 tbs fresh parsley, chopped

Combine vinegar, garlic and rosemary.

Liberally cover lamb in flour and shake off excess.

Heat oil in a large casserole pot, add lamb and brown on medium high heat.

Raise the heat and add the vinegar mixture.

Cook and stir until reduces, about 1 minute.

Add tomatoes and broth, season with salt and pepper.

Bring liquid to a boil, then lower heat and cover leaving a bit open.

Simmer until tender, 40 to 45 minutes and sauce is thick.

Stir in parsley.

Serves 4 to 6

Hot and spicy pigeon peas pilaf

1 cup pigeon peas (gungo peas)

1 cup parboiled rice

1 cup coconut milk

1½ cups broth or water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped or to taste

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 tbs vegetable oil

1 tbs chadon beni or cilantro

Preheat a sauté pan or sauce pan, add oil and heat, add onion, garlic, and peppers, sauté until fragrant.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add the pigeon peas and stir, add the rice and toss to combine, add coconut milk and water or broth, stir to combine.

Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes until rice is tender. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with chadon beni.

Serves 4 to 6

For a lighter side, omit coconut milk and add one half cup more broth.

Passion fruit souffled crepes

Crepes

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 egg and one egg yolk

¼ cup each milk and water

1½ tbs melted butter

1 tbs sugar

pinch grated nutmeg

Place flour, nutmeg and sugar in a mixing bowl, whisk in milk and water until smooth, add eggs and continue whisking until smooth, add melted margarine and combine. Cover and rest for one hour in the refrigerator.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and pour crepe batter by ¼ cup measures, tilt pan until batter is almost transparent, flip over when bubbles appear, cook for a few seconds more and remove, repeat for others.

Makes 6 crepes.

For the passion soufflé:

4 egg yolks

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 cup pourable cream

⅓ cup passion fruit puree

4 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Beat the yolks with ⅓ cup sugar add cream, and warm over low heat until thick, remove.

Beat whites with cream of tartar until frothy, add the rest of sugar and beat to soft peak stage.

Add some egg whites to the cooled custard then add the custard mixture to the egg whites, fold to incorporate.

Preheat oven to 400F.

Place crepes onto a greased baking tray or a prepared oven proof dish, spoon some soufflé onto one half of the crepe, fold over and place into oven, cook until lightly browned and puffed, about 5 minutes, remove dust with icing sugar and serve immediately.

Trini coconut ice cream

4 tbs instant custard powder

1 cup full cream milk

½ cup granulated sugar

4 cups fresh coconut milk, (from 2 dried coconuts)

1 tin condensed milk (395gm)

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla

Combine custard powder, milk, sugar and coconut milk in a heavy sauce pan.

Heat gently, stir and cook until thick.

Cool, then stir in coconut milk, condensed milk, cream and vanilla.

Pour mixture into an ice-cream maker and proceed according to manufacturer’s directions.

Serves 10

Onion pakoras

1½ cups chickpea flour or besan

2 tsp roasted ground cumin

1 tsp salt

¾ tsp hot pepper or cayenne

½ tsp baking soda

¼ cup fresh chopped chadon beni

⅔ cup cold water

1 large potato, peeled and grated

2 medium onions thinly sliced

Vegetable oil for frying

In a mixing bowl combine channa flour with cumin, pepper, salt and baking soda.

Stir in water.

Add potato, onion and chadon beni, stir to combine.

Drop batter by spoonfuls into hot oil and fry on both sides for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Drain well.

Makes about 18