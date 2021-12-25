Low pressure, no water in parts of south west Trinidad

File photo by Lincoln Holder

RESIDENTS in some parts of southwest Trinidad spent the Christmas holidays with little or no water in their taps. This was due to the Granville Water Treatment Plant experiencing low water pressures.

In making this announcement in a statement on Friday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) apologised to customers in the affected areas for the inconvenience created by this situation and said repairs to the plant are expected to be completed by December 31.

The affected areas include Granville Old Road, Syfoo Trace, Bamboo Village, Bois Bourg, Coromandel, Fullarton, Cedros, Icacos, Lalla Street, Bilwa Street and Boodram Trace

WASA said once the repairs are completed, it could take up to 48-hours for service to these areas to normalise. A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes and health care institutions.

For further information or assistance, customers are advised to contact WASA's Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.