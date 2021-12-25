Kowlessar's funeral set for National Cricket Centre on Sunday

Lalman Kowlessar -

THE FUNERAL service for former second vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Lalman Kowlessar will take place on Sunday at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva from 9 am, according to a media release from the TTCB on Friday.

Kowlessar, who was the TTCB's longest-serving member, died on Thursday night.

The former Presentation College, Chaguanas teacher was instrumental in the development of numerous cricketers, especially in the Central Zone.

He hailed from Enterprise Village and served as the TTCB’s second vice-president, board member and chairman of the Central Zone for many years.

Kowlessar was also a prominent member of the umpires’ fraternity.