Hope you made it to see Santa

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Those who cannot hear will feel. Those who are listening and learning must know that when daily deaths cross 32, it is time to acknowledge the possibility of dying from covid19. The fear factor is huge. It is not what Santa Claus might have brought you. It was the wondering if you would even have been alive when Santa arrived in his red suit. Could New Year's Eve 2021 have been your last one?

The Minister of Health has been bemoaning the fact that the lines of people waiting to be vaccinated had dwindled considerably. Not anymore. It’s never too late for people to come to their senses. Mind you, the Prime Minister's message to public sector workers to vaccinate or they won’t be paid after January 15 is wake-up call. Citizens have once more started queuing at the vaccination sites in droves.

The response from the trade unions is the usual nonsense talk of discrimination and enforced vaccinating by a hard-hearted government. The usual talk of no salary increases since 2013 is supposed to make workers believe their union is working to get them more money. Money from where? Not one of the unions can offer financial help to its supporters. Only midnight robber talk.

We have come too far to turn back. With more than 660,000 citizens fully vaccinated, why should the unvaccinated be encouraged to muddy the waters of life for those of us who realise that covid19 is a dangerous opponent?

The global message is that the latest variant, omicron, favours the younger generation. One can only hope that the parents of children 12 to 18 years old will allow for more vaccines being administered to this age group. The toxic combination of delta and omicron has the whole world on edge. The First World countries are being very picky about who are allowed to enter their countries and possibly bring more grief to their citizens.

A Happy Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year to the vaccinated. May many of the unvaccinated survive the serious effects of covid19 and live to tell the tale.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin