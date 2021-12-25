Have yourself a true Trini Xmas

Baron always adds flavour to the Trini Christmas with his soca parang classics. - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: December is here and the sun has once again completed its southward journey. The tilted angles from which the sun’s rays now gently cover the Earth have ushered in the distinctive Christmas sunbeams which are unlike those of any other period in the past 11 months.

Driving throughout the country we see a different glow in the atmosphere. The leaves on the trees, the vegetation in the central plains and even the man-made buildings all reflect that distinctive golden yellow light.

As a little boy I basked in this atmosphere for years before figuring out what a remarkable impact it had on my psyche. I cannot invite you over for Christmas, but allow me to invite you to toast to the splendour of a beautiful tropical Christmas by simply sitting outside and allowing the splendid sun to soak through your spirit as the day slowly comes to an end, and let the cool December breeze swirl around you a bit. This is a true Trini Christmas experience.

The spiritual meaning of Christmas Day always held paramount significance in the community where I grew up, and I have no doubt that this year it will be the same. However, yesteryears were undoubtedly immensely filled with more joyous occasions than 2020 and this year.

Every year I look forward to the Christmas season as it heralds not only a change in perspective but also a change in how people feel.

In my more youthful days, I remember looking at local parang videos on television (channels 2 & 13 and 9 & 14). Traditional parang songs of the legendary Daisy Voisin and La Divina Pastora. Alegria! Alegria! Flores de San Jose – Si Yo Pudiera and many others.

Whether shopping in the malls, flea markets, or just simply driving around, you were greeted by the songs, Soca Santa (Machel Montano), Mamacita (Sharlene Boodram), Trini Christmas is the Best and We Come Out to Dance (Susan Maicoo), Spanish Confusion (Sharlene Flores).

There were also the soca parang classics from Baron, Scrunter, Crazy, Sprangalang and many others. And, of course, there is always Sparrow. We were not short of Christmas reggae either as I recall Silver Bells by Jacob Miller & Ray.

I cannot point to any favourites because we have never been short of talent and melody. Songs like Baron’s Caminante and the unending list of Trinidadian/Tobagonian audio treats take you on musical journeys that reflect the sheer talent of our people.

There is so much to reminisce about, especially if we had the opportunity to chat and laugh with friends and family, but the pandemic has put a damper on such interactions.

The aesthetics of many Christmas villages spread throughout the country and the serenading by innumerable parang groups are missing this year. We were once able to visit the homes of our families, friends and relatives, even without invitation, and indulge in a wide variety of delicacies, drinks and desserts, as everyone with their particular preferences was catered for.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has hijacked our ability to upkeep traditions, be they changing curtains, painting our homes, or baking for the village, but it should not hijack our spirit. Although many of us will not be able to enjoy these things this year, there must always be hope in our hearts for next year. After all, hope is the eternal companion of the human spirit.

Despite our scaled-down celebrations, or none at all for some of us, we should not forget the positivity that is Christmas. We must be our children’s north star, that beacon of hope which people look towards us for. Let us create for our families new, inexpensive and creative Christmas traditions which are very simple – a visit to the beach at dawn, making sorrel, or simply singing some carols.

Let the elders recall and share the unending fond memories of their own youth, so these can form the Christmas history of the family members. Let these and other stories create the trove of beautiful Christmas memories which will sustain our children as they, in turn, tell their own children what their grandma and grandpa used to do in days gone by.

Let us not allow this pandemic to squelch the beauty that pervades this time of year. Let us enjoy the sun, the songs and the spirit that are unique to Christmas time.

My wish this year is that we all experience triumph, goodwill, peace and prosperity during this Christmas and beyond. May God bless us all!

DINESH RAMBALLY

via e-mail