Four elderly people latest covid19 deaths in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

FOUR more covid19 deaths have pushed Tobago’s covid19 death toll to 184, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said in its medical update Friday evening.

The casualties included three females–a 58-year-old with no comorbidities, and a 61-and 88-year-old with comorbidities. The fourth death was a 73-year-old male with comorbidities.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said 17 new cases were also reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,534 since March 2020.

Active cases stood at 1,358 of which 39 patients were in state isolation, 1,301 patients in home isolation, seven patients in ICU, and 11 patients at step-down facilities.

The Division said there were 17 discharges and 3,992 patients have totally recovered from the virus.

The Division added 23,964 full vaccinations have been administered, 23,963 partial vaccinations were given out and 2,725 booster shots have also been administered.