Cox lauds God’s Girls – Christian Legacy Ladies

Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Service, at the launch of the book God’s Girls- Christian Legacy Ladies. -

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has called on people to uplift each other because that is what God expects from humanity.

“We must support each other, give each other encouragement, we all need each other at different points in our lives,” Cox said during the launch of God’s Girls – Christian Legacy Ladies at Elim Ministries in Valencia, on December 12. The book, consisting of inspiring life stories of 36 women, was presented by the author and editor, Ava Toussaint.

The publication is intended to be a beacon of light and hope to others, as those present heard of Toussaint’s humbling journey to her present status. The book highlights women who use their time on this earth to inspire, nurture and change lives. Cox was pleased to recommend the book to everyone, particularly young people.

“God’s Girls is a book of the triumph of good over evil, light over the darkness of the world; it is a book of celebration of God’s love for us and reveals His heart for His people, notwithstanding our shortcomings and frailties.”

Cox, an ordained minister, also reminded the audience that God is always with them, even when times are gloomy and tough.

"Even when we do not see or recognise Him, he is leading us through and causing us to call on him. If you are going through a very difficult time right now, God wants you to know that he is with you, he is bringing you through, in order to achieve His divine purpose, so that through you, others will see him and glorify His name.”

In congratulating Toussaint on the success of the book, Cox also encouraged those who are just starting out, some who may be facing challenging circumstances like some of the women in the book, and anyone who may be on a journey to finding God’s intent and purpose for their lives, to have an active faith.

Toussaint thanked everyone for the support, and said the book is specifically designed to be a point of inspiration and motivation for women. She hopes people feel a sense of encouragement and faith in the midst of fear and uncertainty.