A Christmas poem for special day
THE EDITOR: The following is a Christmas poem which was written for this special day.
He is born this day our loving Saviour
Jesus Christ our King and Redeemer
The Son of Man who came to Earth
Even the angels rejoiced at his birth
So we shouldn't be sad nor should we fear
because the Great I Am that I Am is here
He came to save us from hell and from sin
If only we open up our hearts and let him in
He taught us about forgiveness and love for
the Father and our fellow man and lived by example
so that we may all understand
As a babe Herod tried to kill him this we can't deny
But the plans of the evil one would always go awry
He would willingly give his life for us as a man on Calvary
So now by believing in him we have life eternally
We need to carry his message as recorded in Scripture
To teach all nations and to love one another
Until that glorious day when he comes again
Faithfulness to him is what is needed to the very end.
J PAUL
Morvant
Comments
"A Christmas poem for special day"