A Christmas poem for special day

A giant statue of Baby Jesus. AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: The following is a Christmas poem which was written for this special day.

He is born this day our loving Saviour

Jesus Christ our King and Redeemer

The Son of Man who came to Earth

Even the angels rejoiced at his birth

So we shouldn't be sad nor should we fear

because the Great I Am that I Am is here

He came to save us from hell and from sin

If only we open up our hearts and let him in

He taught us about forgiveness and love for

the Father and our fellow man and lived by example

so that we may all understand

As a babe Herod tried to kill him this we can't deny

But the plans of the evil one would always go awry

He would willingly give his life for us as a man on Calvary

So now by believing in him we have life eternally

We need to carry his message as recorded in Scripture

To teach all nations and to love one another

Until that glorious day when he comes again

Faithfulness to him is what is needed to the very end.

J PAUL

Morvant