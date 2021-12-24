Vaccine decisions for the good of the many

THE EDITOR: Most of the public servants and private sector employees’ terms of employment contract were initiated before covid19 became a pandemic.

Unless the contract was written during the last two years, most employees could not have imagined a workplace where someone simply sneezing in another’s direction could lead to a fatality.

One can logically agree then that it would have been improbable, or more so impossible, to include into one’s employment contract mandatory vaccination against covid19.

Now that covid19 is a reality and deadly, responsible employers are insisting that employees get vaccinated. The unions and many opposed to the Government are angry at this position, stating that the Government and employers cannot alter their original employment contract.

Does that make sense? They could not have included into their contracts something that was not around at the time.

It is common for unions and non-union workers to approach employers for increases in wages and salaries due to rising costs in living expenses. A responsible employer would evaluate these costs and the financial position of the employer and determine what upward adjustment to one’s initial wage, salary or terms of employment is possible.

One can just imagine the union’s response if the employer were to take a position that a wage increase and upgrade to one’s benefit package should remain unchanged as the terms of one’s original contract is sacred and unchangeable.

The employment contract is capricious. It is subject to market conditions, competition, changes in the economy, politics, weather and global events like wars and pandemics. Consequently, to take a dogmatic position of not altering one’s employment contract despite global events that exposes one to severe illness and death is not only nonsensical, it is irresponsible.

Politics can cause many leaders to take positions that are against their best judgment simply because they are popular. Good leaders take positions that fulfil the Star Trek mantra, “logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few…or the one.”

Taking a position for the good of the many is not always easy as the few who thrive on the suffering of the many usually want to continue along a path that is beneficial to them.

The science regarding covid19 vaccinations is still improving. But this much is clear: reports from many creditable sources indicate that globally over 8.7 billion vaccines have been administered to date and vaccines are relatively safe.

As of July, COVID-101.org has indicated that over 187 million Americans took the vaccine. Deaths reportedly linked to the vaccine in the US were 6,207 or 0.0018 per cent. It must be stated that there was no evidence that the deaths were directly due to the vaccine.

Citizens are urged to take decisions in their own best interest and that of their families. The agenda of politicians and other leaders have not always been in the best interest of the many.

