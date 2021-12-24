THA: Container for bodies to cost over $100k

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

A retrofitted 20-foot container procured by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to hold 45 bodies will cost in excess of $100,000.

The container is expected to be delivered in the next few days to increase the storage capacity at the Scarborough General Hospital.

This comes on the heels of the disclosure on Wednesday by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that the island’s morgue is full.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael addressed the cost of the container.

“Right now, we are looking at least $100,000...

"It’s a 20-foot container that is being retrofitted, in essence, to fit that kind of thing. We have to put in additional shelves, we have to then make sure that the electrical part of it is working because as you would recognise it needs to be a cold container. That system needs to be a special kind of system so the figure that I have gotten thus far is over $100,000, but that is not the final figure.”

She said there are additional things that need to be included in the final cost which she promised to reveal.