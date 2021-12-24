TGU explains Wednesday’s power outages

Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) informs all its stakeholders that during work by Natural Gas Company (NGC) on Wednesday, there was a brief disruption to gas supply which triggered the loss of power generation.

"Notwithstanding, working in conjunction with NGC, the natural gas supply to TGU was efficiently restored and the disruption was resolved," a media release from TGU said on Thursday.

"TGU was subsequently able to generate electricity to the national grid in the shortest possible timeframe."

Several areas across Trinidad lost connectivity for a few hours on Wednesday, and technicians from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) helped restore connectivity.

On Wednesday afternoon, a media release from the commission confirmed that a problem had arisen at a power plant.