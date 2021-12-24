Spread Xmas Eve goodwill – not covid

Shoppers in Chaguanas. - Ayanna Kinsale

NOTWITHSTANDING reports from businesses of slow sales over the Christmas season, people should brace for the usual last-minute rush today and be particularly careful to comply with covid19 protocols.

The gloomy economic outlook, the devastating covid19 delta variant wave and omicron fears all but extinguished any hope of a return to pre-pandemic Christmas activity of any of the usual varieties.

Shoppers have been cautious, and some people have been careful to avoid going out.

Still, a degree of added activity is to be expected today. Even if crowds do not resemble the frenzied scenes of yesteryear, they will nonetheless be notable in the context of the ongoing crisis.

The shutdown of the public service, barring essential services, from today will almost certainly add to this, even if the express intention of that shutdown was to allow people to get vaccinated. If citizens are tempted to rush, let that rush be to vaccination centres.

It would be encouraging to see the Government’s vaccination programme getting a sudden boost after the announcement of the planned designation of government-premises safe zones. We have already expressed our unequivocal support of this long overdue move, which is justified and proportionate in the circumstances.

It is interesting to observe how many people who were previously hesitant about getting vaccinated or who were delaying getting a booster shot have now been swayed by the news that state workers – who should already have been jabbed – will be required to vaccinate. This shift suggests many people know deep down, whatever their irrational fears, that vaccination is not only by this stage more than scientifically sound, but also the socially responsible thing to do.

While the science is out on how soon a booster (as opposed to an initial dose) takes effect, many who have changed their mind can enjoy the gift of a degree of added immunity in time for Christmas.

Whatever the case, it is good systems are working smoothly at vaccination sites for now. The State appears to have learned lessons from the past and its phased system is, for the moment, handling the traffic well.

However, all that progress could be undone in a single, super-spreader day.

People going out and about need to be extra mindful of health protocols today. And businesses cannot afford to relax and get careless about anti-covid19 measures on their premises.

In addition to families being extra cautious on Christmas Day, beachgoers on Boxing Day should avoid letting loose.

The police have thus far shown the jolly spirit of the season by issuing “advice” and warnings to beachgoers. But a zero-tolerance approach is, ironically, the best gift authorities can give the country for now.

Shoppers in Chaguanas.