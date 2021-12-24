Photos of the day

Little Christopher Babb, received his gift from councillor Joy Benjamin during the Christmas Extravaganza for the children in her electoral district of St barb Chinapoo on Thursday. Photo by Roger

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.