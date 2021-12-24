Parang with Rome

Entertainer Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla performs Loveable at his concert entitled Parang with Rome, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Angelo Marcelle

What was supposed to be a night of parang and soca parang music in the open sky at the Naparima Bowl amphitheatre on December 12, turned into an indoor event because of the heavy rain.

The event, Parang with Rome, was the third edition of the show and was put on by entertainer Jerome “Rome” Precilla. It featured Scrunter, Marcia Miranda, Kenny J, Destra Garcia, Kiegs and Joshua Regrello. Live music was provided by La Mansion and Muzik Mansion, led by four-time mandolin champion Rico Camejo. The show was hosted by Kerron “Sunny Bling” Sealy.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to charity.