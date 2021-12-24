N Touch
News

Man's body found in Fyzabad house

File photo
File photo

An autopsy is expected to be done on the decomposed body of a Fyzabad man suspected to have died by suicide.

A farmer found the body of Naresh Rampersad, 49, in an abandoned house in a forested area off Crescent Road, off Gowers Well Road, at around 8.30 am on Thursday.

Police said Rampersad was a labourer and a street dweller.

Fyzabad police and other officers from the South Western Division went to the house. PC Cummings is leading investigations.

Comments

"Man’s body found in Fyzabad house"

More in this section