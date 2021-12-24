Man's body found in Fyzabad house

File photo

An autopsy is expected to be done on the decomposed body of a Fyzabad man suspected to have died by suicide.

A farmer found the body of Naresh Rampersad, 49, in an abandoned house in a forested area off Crescent Road, off Gowers Well Road, at around 8.30 am on Thursday.

Police said Rampersad was a labourer and a street dweller.

Fyzabad police and other officers from the South Western Division went to the house. PC Cummings is leading investigations.