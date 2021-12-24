Mandatory vaccination or by coercion?

Clyde Weatherhead -

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD

ON SATURDAY last, the Prime Minister announced “additional measures” in the public sector (the public service, statutory bodies and entities where employees are on the Government’s parole).

The objective of these measures, the PM suggested, are “urgent policy measures to increase the rate of vaccination among the population.” “That is an imperative. This is the Government’s job,” the PM continued.

In his November 25 address of the nation, after detailing a series of measures including mandatory vaccination, forced leave or suspensions or even dismissals implemented in other countries in light of continuing increases in covid19 infections and deaths, the PM warned that similar measures may become necessary.

He told us that if these measures are implemented here, it would not mean that the Government was “incompetent, arrogant, dictatorial or anti-democratic. It will simply mean that our situation demands it.”

These measures which will be implemented from mid-January will follow legislative changes to the Public Health Act (Ordinance) and the issuing of new public health regulations.

The measures described “as palatable as possible” are:

1. Government will insist that government workplaces will “require vaccinated workers.”

2. Things will be put in place to “identify such status.”

3. Persons who are not prepared, or for other reasons (other than for medical reasons), to show their vaccination status will not be “encouraged in the workplace, be on leave on your own and you will be furloughed and will not be paid.”

This, the PM insists, is not a mandatory vaccination policy but a matter of choice. “We are not mandating anybody to get vaccinated. We are creating safe zones with conditions that are medically and scientifically determined,” the PM emphasised.

Further details of the policy

Responding to a reporter’s question as to what exactly “fully vaccinated” will mean for public employees, the PM called on the AG to give details.

The AG indicated that the “roll-out” involves:

1. Amendment of the Public Health Act to identify certain infectious diseases requiring a vaccine in a schedule.

2. Regulations will set the terms and conditions, listing the categories of people who will be “required if they want to work to present a vaccine or medical exemption certificate.”

The AG went on to point out that the difference between this and the “classic safe zone” is that the “patrons” who access the government workplace are at this point “not going to be required to be vaccinated.”

“The law will contemplate the circumstances of being…absent without leave (not being vaccinated or having a medical exemption) and the consequences…running down to not being paid and other consequences,” the AG added.

Unilateral change of employment terms

The introduction of the requirement for public employees to be vaccinated or medically exempted to not be “encouraged in the workplace,” deemed to be absent without leave and not be paid during such absence, are all conditions of employment which do not now exist in their collective agreements or individual employment contracts.

This is the kind of unilateral change of employment terms which the president of the Industrial Court warned against at the opening of the current law term when she said, “It is settled law that an employer ought not to unilaterally make any material change or alteration to a worker’s contract. The introduction of a covid19 vaccination policy or any new policy can amount to a material change in the terms and conditions of employment and ought not to be imposed unilaterally.”

While the PM insisted that this is Government’s job, he must also understand that our industrial relations law and practice is founded on the principles of compulsory recognition of unions and the importance of collective bargaining.

In introducing these measures, both the PM and AG spoke of extensive consultation with legal advisers, even other Attorneys-General and others, but not a word about consultation with recognised public service and public sector associations and unions, or even with unrepresented employees.

This is a very serious breach of good industrial relations practice and even the law.

Even a term alien to the language of our historical industrial relations experience has been imported with the use of “furlough,” which is defined in other countries as “suspension or discharge of a worker or workers on account of economic conditions or shortage of work, especially when temporary.”

There certainly is no economic condition or shortage of work for public employees, many of whose functions have been defined as essential in previous public health regulations during this pandemic and who have been kept employed and fully paid for the last two years of covid19.

Mandatory or choice

While the PM and the Health Minister today insist that this is not a mandatory policy, but a matter of choice to encourage the public employees, what choice is being put before the workers on the public payroll? Get vaccinated or get no pay. Is that a choice that is free and informed?

Loss of income in the public service or public sector must be as a result of disciplinary action or some other lawful process provided for in the collective agreement or employment contract.

An employer has an obligation to pay and that obligation can only be avoided according to the terms of employment.

It is also unlikely that amendment of the Public Health Ordinance in the manner the AG described will have any real effect unless it means establishing mandatory vaccination for specified dangerous infections or infectious diseases.

These measures which are claimed to be merely encouraging vaccination and increasing the level of vaccination in the public sector or implementing safe zones but requiring only employees to be vaccinated is not what it claims.

Imposing new conditions of employment, including enforced leave without pay, without collective bargaining or individual consultation contrary to good industrial relations practice is harsh and oppressive and certainly not exemplary of democracy.

The granting of a five-day shutdown disguised as time-off to enjoy the holidays or get vaccinated does not change the basic character of this policy of coercion – not choice.

Clyde Weatherhead is a past PSA president