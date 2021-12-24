Make vaccines mandatory

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am one of the thousands of pensioners who do not have a union to represent our “rights.”

It is our right to access public offices and feel a measure of safety. Many of us take our grandchildren to and from school particularly at the primary level.

We are the most vulnerable group in our society with respect to the effects of the virus. Without any unions to represent us, it is incumbent on the State to shelter us as far as possible from those who have little regard for us.

On behalf of all pensioners and the elderly, I call on the Government to make vaccination mandatory.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity