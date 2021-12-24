Fire leaves Fyzabad family homeless

A house fire that left ten people homeless on Thursday has spoiled Christmas plans for a Fyzabad family.

Relatives said the fire broke out mid-morning at the two-storey house at Ackbar Trace, off Siparia Old Road in Fyzabad.

The matriarch, Parandaye Choon, 56, was powerwashing the ground floor which was under renovation and one of her grandsons alerted her about the fire. She ran upstairs and saw the flames which spread quickly.

She lives with her two adult sons, their wives and their five children, 11 months-12 years.

"The panel box upstairs was on fire. Everything happened so fast. The baby was downstairs and some workers from the Siparia Regional Corporation were nearby. They helped grabbed up a few of the baby items. Everything else was destroyed," a relative said.

Choon’s two adult sons, Ricky and Vicky, were at work when the fire broke out.

Ricky, a funeral home worker, was attending a funeral.

"Today, the family had planned to go Christmas shopping," the relative added.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

Investigations are ongoing.