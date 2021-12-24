FEEL chairman: 132,000 families supported in 2021

FEEL chairman Prof Sterling Frost. FILE PHOTO - File Photo

DESPITE pandemic challenges, the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) supported over 132,000 needy families during 2021. They were provided with $50 million worth of food items, clothing, hygiene, medical, household, school, and disaster relief supplies

This was done through FEEL's network of NPO partners across TT as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The year 2021, according to FEEL chairman Prof Sterling Frost, re-emphasised the critical role and importance of social assistance in society and among our local and regional communities.

He said in every society, however well developed, communities and families are in need of help, whether clothing, food, water, or shelter. Indeed, he said, the measure of development can often be gauged by the level of care for those less privileged and without the means to support themselves.

"It is in this light that I am happy to report, as 2021 draws to a close, FEEL has provided support to 132,000 families. As a key mobiliser of resources and co-ordinator of relief efforts, FEEL relies heavily on the work on the ground, of those closest to the communities and families, who are in need of assistance."

It is for this reason, he added, that FEEL recognises the dedicated work of its NPO partners, "without whom, we would not achieve effective support where it is needed."

Frost also thanked corporate and individual supporters for their unstinting assistance, as well as the TTDF (the Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard and the Defence Force Reserves.)

He also gave special thanks to other FEEL directors, the CEO and staff for their unwavering commitment to serve.

"It is quite apparent that our work must continue steadfastly in 2022 and beyond. The socio-economic realities, exacerbated by the pandemic, continue to ravage the well-being of our more vulnerable communities.

"Now is the time to step up even more, to the task, and to continue to demonstrate our commitment to our mandate to assist in the areas of poverty alleviation, disaster relief and recovery, education and capacity building and medical support."