Early detection and treatment

Vaccination drive-through at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: By now we all know someone who has tested positive for covid19, and we certainly know someone who is fully vaccinated. But if one considers the testimonies of those who contracted covid19 and survived, regardless of vaccination status, there are two common denominators – early detection and early treatment.

However, not everyone can afford to cough up $1,000 for a covid19 test. To make matters worse, the result takes four to seven days to return the patient’s status. God forbid their condition worsens by that time.

So what sort of treatment can a positive patient be administered? Are there drugs to treat covid19 patients and are they available in TT? Are there any home remedies to help fight off the virus? Any other recommended treatment?

We have become numb to daily updates of the statistics. There are many citizens who are obeying protocols and being responsible, but the dangerous trends continue. Therefore new strategies need to be implemented.

An excellent place to start is by examining patients who have recovered on their own. Maybe there are lessons there. Additionally, early detection is needed. Towards this end maybe the Government can intervene on the cost of a test and also allow rapid-antigen test kits to be imported.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail