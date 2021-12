Christmas Eve gift

THE EDITOR: On Christmas Eve this year and every year, I humbly suggest you give a book by a TT author to your best friend.

Spend the night reading and eating doubles. Wash it down with a beverage of your choosing. Hot or cold. Your call.

TT will be more educated in the new year.

Happy holidays, TT. Peace on Earth to all men and women of goodwill.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town