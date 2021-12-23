Windies great Brian Lara to serve as coach for IPL's Sunrisers

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara will serve as strategic advisor and batting coach for the Hyderabad Sunrisers, at the 2022 Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

WEST Indies legend Brian Lara will be part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lara, one of the greatest batters to ever play the game, will serve as the team’s strategic advisor and batting coach.

Lara, who retired in 2007, will work alongside Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan.

Muralitharan, who is the spin bowling coach of Sunrisers, battled against Lara in his playing days.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder represented Sunrisers in the 2021 campaign.

It is uncertain if Holder will line up for Sunrisers again as the franchise only retained three players for next year’s tournament.

The 2022 IPL will bowl off in April.