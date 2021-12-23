Police seek public's help in finding 5 missing Las Lomas children

Giovanni Smith, six. - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The police are calling on the public to assist them in finding five missing children who were all reported missing from their Las Lomas home on Thursday morning.

A police media release reported that Giovanni Smith, six, Stephen Edwards, nine, Shawn Phillips, 11, Tafari George, 14 and Joan Edwards, 16, were last seen at their Las Lomas Number 1, via Chin Chin Road Cunupia, home at around 11.20 am.

Joan is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, medium built with a brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing an orange jersey and a pair of black tights.

Tafari is of African descent, five feet, nine inches tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion and a low-cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved jersey with a pair of white long pants.

Shawn is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built, with a dark-brown complexion and a low-cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved jersey and a pair of black short pants.

Stephen is of African descent, four feet tall, slim built, with a low-cut hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a yellow striped jersey and a short, dark-coloured pair of pants with orange stripes.

Giovanni is of African descent, three feet tall, light brown in complexion and slim built with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jersey and a pair of blue three-quarter pants.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Las Lomas police station at 669-9866, or the police hotlines at 999, 555, or report via the TTPS website or app.