Philip Morris: New cigarettes health warning from January

Sheldon Wood, Philip Morris country manager for TT and the Caribbean. -

All Philip Morris International (PMI) cigarette brands in TT – L&M and Marlboro – will include a new graphical health warning, which it expects will also help curb the trade in illicit tobacco products.

It said the transition to the new packs begins locally in January and is part of its commitment to abide by the regulations and policies of the Ministry of Health. The deadline for the changeover is March 24, 2022.

PMI country manager for TT and the Caribbean Sheldon Wood said all products will maintain the same price and characteristics.

"In order to meet the standards of the regulatory policy, PMI worked closely with the Tobacco Control Unit (TCU) of the Ministry of Health to ensure that all PMI products with the new graphical health warnings have gained the requisite approvals," he said.

“Our commitment globally is to ensure that PMI abides by the laws and policies of each country in which it operates. As such we must comply with the regulations set forth by the TT government."

Wood said the packaging is a measure to deal with the sale of illegal cigarettes.

"The company believes that this policy also will help our trade partners and legal aged consumers to identify illicit products as they would not have graphical health warnings that comply with Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The local authorities can now use this element to effectively seize illegal brands and apply the relevant sanctions to discourage illicit cigarette handling.”

In the statement, PMI said it is leading the way to replace tobacco-based cigarettes with smoke-free products.

The tobacco company manufactures cigarettes, smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US.