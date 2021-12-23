Penalised forgetting old

THE EDITOR: There is a new outrage in town which, so far, has gone unreported and until now without protest.

I received a letter from my insurance company in essence penalising me for getting old. I was informed that, because they did not cater for people living so long, they were losing money. They gave me three options for their continuing to cover me.

The first was: do not pay their proposed increase and my coverage will decrease by over two-thirds. The last was: in order to maintain such coverage at a certain age my premium will increase by some 400 per cent.

When they took my money some 50 years ago, they took a gamble that I would live to a ripe old age so that they could invest my money, make huge investment gains to become the large conglomerate that they now are.

The fact that I am now living beyond the years that their actuaries catered for is their problem. Tough. They cannot come now and move the goal posts because their gamble failed. This is unconscionable and the act of charlatans.

What is even worse is that this is with, I am told, the full agreement and compliance of the Central Bank. Madness.

F MOUTTET

Westmoorings