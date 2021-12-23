Many problems for SSSD staff

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

Sir, there is no doubt that you mean well for the nation’s children. However, it seems you are not aware of what is taking place at the Student Support Services Division (SSSD). There has not been a manager for months – so the division is poorly run.

School social workers were offered a two year contract, the first time this has happened. A three-year contract had been the norm. This two-year contract has brought a lot of problems, including job security being threatened and problems to qualify for loans.

This is very unfair as the profession is not being treated with the high respect with which it is recognised internationally. The unit is demoralised and school social workers and staff in general need you to intervene, please.

Not since the UNC’s Dr Tim Gopeesingh has a minister met with staff of the SSSD.

MARK TOWNSEND

via e-mail