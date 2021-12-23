Man, 63, charged with sexual assaults including incest

A 63-year-old man was expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Thursday, charged with a series of sexual offences, including incest against a female relative.

A police release said WPC Ferguson of the Sexual Offences Unit (SOU), Southern Division charged him on Wednesday with three counts of incest, three counts of buggery, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

On June 24, the victim reported to police she had been sexually assaulted while at Palm Street, Mayo, on that same date.

Police investigations found the man had sexually assaulted the woman on two separate occasions before.

Police arrested him on Wednesday.

Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting W/ASP Francis, and W/Insp Bridglal of the SOU led the investigations and WPC Harding and PCs Nayaik and Frederick assisted.