Licensing offices closed until January 2

Licensing Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Caroni. - Photo by Roger Jacob

All licensing offices will be closed from December 24 to January 2, 2022.

Expired drivers' permits, taxi drivers' licences, badge, certificate, or other documents issued by the Licensing Division will be valid until January 31.

In a release, the Ministry of Works and Transport said on Thursday those with existing appointments during this period are asked to reschedule their appointment, via the online scheduling portal -https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt, to a date after January 2.

It added, “The ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and co-operation at this time."

For further information and updates, people can visit the ministry's website and official social media pages.