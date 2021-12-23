From the Paris Agreement with love

In the global battle against climate change one of the main mechanisms is the Paris Agreement. But what is this agreement and what does it mean for Trinidad and Tobago?

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 21) in Paris, on December 12,2015 and entered into force on November 4, 2016. The goal of the Agreement is to limit global warming to well below two, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

But will this long-term temperature goal be achieved. Signatory countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by mid-century.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change describes the Paris Agreement as a landmark in the multilateral climate change process “because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.”

Trinidad and Tobago deposited its instrument of ratification to the Paris Agreement on climate change on February 22, 2018 in New York at the United Nations headquarters. This ratification meant that TT confirmed its intended Nationally Determined Contribution (iNDC), officially making it the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) which is the country’s formal commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent from industry, power generation and the transport sector by 2030 from a business as usual baseline.

But why was TT’s ratification of this agreement so important and what does it mean today for the average citizen? According to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change the Caribbean region is projected to see an increase in temperature of between 0.94 to 4.18 degrees Celsius while rainfall is projected to undergo changes of between -49.4 to 28.9 per cent by 2069 (relative to the 1961-1990 period). Sea level is also expected to rise 15 to 95 cm by 2100. These changes are forecasted to expose the Caribbean islands to:

more intense and frequent disasters or novel ones altogether

increased coastal flooding and salt-water intrusion into fresh-water aquifers (a major issue in light of sea level rise)

heat waves and drought, which have accompanying hazards such as forest fires, are predicted to become more commonplace

higher rainfall in the wet season and more regular, powerful storms which can exacerbate flooding concerns

altered hurricane tracks so that islands such as Trinidad and Tobago, may be forced to cope more regularly with this natural disaster.

With the devastating effects of climate change that have already been experienced in TT and are still to come the Government is doing its part to protect lives and livelihoods by being a signatory to and implementing these important Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs), such as the Paris Agreement.

For more information on the role TT played in the Paris Agreement, the associated responsibilities as a signatory and the effects of climate change you can watch this video from the Ministry of Planning and Development by clicking here.