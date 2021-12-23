Darryl Mahabir remembered for his passion for football, family

Darryl Mahabir. Photo source: Facebook

FORMER TT football club owner Darryl “Punjab” Mahabir was remembered for his passion for football, family and business.

Mahabir died on December 15. He was 48.

The former Queen’s Royal College student was well-known in his community of Sangre Grande.

On Wednesday, a motorcade started at the Sangre Grande Recreational Ground before Mahabir’s funeral at Sangre Grande St Francis RC Church.

Many viewed Mahabir’s funeral on YouTube including Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. Morris-Julian wrote, “May he rest in peace and his children receive God’s comfort.”

Mahabir founded Japs restaurant in Sangre Grande, before opening other branches in TT.

He was admired for his business skills. Raymond Mendez, another person who viewed the funeral, said, “A visionary leader in Sangre Grande with your dream to challenge the might and universal KFC and the local Royal Castle.”

Through his love of football, he formed North East Stars, a club that features in the TT Pro League.

During the eulogy, a family member described Mahabir as the “life of the party.”

He was the oldest of his siblings and the love he had for his children was admired. “Being the eldest of his five siblings from a tender age, he acted as a pillar, not just a pillar but a pillar of strength.”

As a young man, Mahabir helped his mother run a family business before forming his own business Darryl’s Famous Foods, formerly Japs. He sat on the board of directors in the TT Pro League.