928 new covid19 cases: third highest figure for December
The third highest number of covid19 cases for the month of December – 928 new cases – was reported on Thursday afternoon.
The Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update said the results were from samples taken between December 19 and 22.
As of Thursday afternoon there was a total of 16,025 active covid19 cases.
The second highest number of covid19 cases for the month was recorded on December 18 (956) and the highest number on December 3 (984).
Thursday's update also reported 19 more covid19-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,681.
The update also said 658,807 people have now received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 616,085 have received their second dose and 47,746 people have had a single-dose vaccine.
To date 65,336 people have received an additional primary dose or booster.
There are 524 covid patients in hospital. There are also 213 people in step-down facilities, 35 people in state quarantine facilities and 14,360 people in home self-isolation.
Of all those in the parallel healthcare system. 87.6 per cent, or 8, 156 of 9,321 patients, were not fully vaccinated, according to data recorded between July 22 and December 8.
