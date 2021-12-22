PNM punished for missed opportunity

PNM political leader Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Many commentators have expressed their views on the PDP’s thrashing of the PNM in the THA elections. Views included: a solid message to the central government that you cannot treat Tobagonians the way you want and we have rejected your bullying tactics; delivering on promises in the final minutes of campaigning and apparent victimisation of non-supporters of the party; discontent with PNM’s arrogance and Keith Rowley’s hubris, not realising that respecting one’s people is the first law of political life; and an oppressive advertising campaign disconnected to the vision of the people on the ground.

Others were less critical, insisting that more Tobagonians live in Trinidad than in Tobago and they represent the more progressive and intelligent Tobagonians. Some even posited that Tobagonians were downright ungrateful, given that they felt the PNM had pandered to Tobago’s needs much more than the demands of the counties in Trinidad, citing their efforts to address the air and sea bridge, the building of an airport terminal, attempts to upgrade the hotel stock – Sandals, Marriott – budget allocations compared to Tobago’s economic contribution, physical size, population and other benefits provided.

Therefore, the PNM’s campaign approach was meant to educate the kinship domiciled in Tobago of its performance, notwithstanding current economic realities and the potential underlying dangers of the promises and direction being propagated by the PDP. While the advertising was excessive, it seems clear that those in charge had become desperate given the feedback they were receiving.

Not discounting the views expressed above, I humbly suggest another viewpoint. Could it be that in the January election the voters of Tobago delivered a most balanced verdict, a six-six tie indicating that they were in fact respectful of what the PNM had done but that after 20 years they were willing to accommodate another view, more so if that view was promising a more energetic, exciting pathway to self-actualisation or nation-state development, having already achieved a take-off level of development?

It may be argued that once there is a relationship/arrangement between two or more parties not completely equal, the tendency for comparisons, disputes, etc will always arise as people see things through different lens.

Trinidad is more than 16 times the size of Tobago with more than 20 times its population, not to mention Trinidad’s energy, manufacturing, banking, financial and other advantages. Tobago boasts of a cleaner, greater tourism and hospitality industry, reduced crime environment, recent energy claims and a different culture.

The UK is struggling to hold together with Scotland threatening to disrupt the union. There are similar issues in Spain.

Those who say Tobago (300 sq km) is too small to go it alone, countries like the Cayman Islands (population less than 70,000), St Kitts and Nevis (population 53,000 and 104 sq km) will always represent a challenge to this proposition.

Could it be that Tobagonians were saying to the authorities in January, thank you PNM but let the PDP share its vision with you? Find a way to include them by sharing power? The ball was in the PNM’s court. It could not find a way to make this work. Instead it went for broke – all or nothing. The gamble backfired, so it’s over to the PDP.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain