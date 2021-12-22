Just ignore Kamla, PM

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am disappointed but not surprised at the response of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to the Government’s safe-zone decision for the public service. I believe she will better serve the national community at this critical time if she simply shuts up if she has nothing valuable to contribute.

Persad-Bissessar’s comments were a bundle of negatives without even one suggestion of how the vaccinated numbers among workers in the public service can increase. This stupid and reckless talk about the Prime Minister’s bid to save people from themselves as “dictatorial” can only be acceptable to her political base because she has no respect for their intelligence.

I quote Persad-Bissessar: “Forcing workers to choose between being vaccinated and earning a livelihood is not the way to go.” I assume she believes that it is right for unvaccinated people to mingle freely to be infected and spread the virus around and even add to the mounting deaths.

The Ministry of Health has reported that over 90 per cent of those who succumbed to the covid19 virus were unvaccinated. An unvaccinated dead worker cannot earn a livelihood, madam. So if the Government’s response now “is not the way to go,” tell us what you would have done to get those unvaccinated workers vaccinated.

The Government has provided a range of vaccines free of charge to all who will accept it. The science tells us that vaccines are the best protection against people becoming ill with covid19 and requiring intensive care.

It is regrettable that the Opposition Leader should once again attack the integrity of the Ministry of Health’s covid19 response team. This Opposition scorch-earth attack against Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Dr Avery Hinds and Dr Abdool-Richards is apparently designed to weaken the Government’s resolve to deal with this pandemic and to ensure that vaccine hesitance forces a collapse of the health system.

This is not in the interest of the general welfare of the people of TT. Dr Rowley must ignore the Opposition Leader and continue to do what is right to keep us all alive.

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP