Digicel employees share Xmas cheer

Digicel telesales agent, Andrea Inniss, right, during a distribution of food hampers and presents to a family from Samaroo Village, Arima. -

Three Digicel staff members took some time recently to bring smiles to the faces of 200 children and families in their communities.

This was made possible through the Digicel Foundation’s #ShareMore Christmas initiative, which encourages Digicel staff to implement projects that will have a great impact on the members of their community.

Selected staff members received $5,000 each to fund their projects, a media release said.

Digicel customer retention agent Shennelle Noel, in collaboration with friends and family members, surprised 100 children from the Beetham Gardens Community with her Gift N Go Christmas initiative. Each child received a toy and met Santa.

The collaborative effort was held at the Beetham Gardens Community Centre.

Noel and her loved ones have always enjoyed planning fun events for the children, but the pandemic negatively affected that. She said, “Earlier this year, we discussed doing a Christmas party for the kids, but with the covid19 restrictions we opted for a Gift N Go experience.

“The children have experienced the joy of Christmas. I can see, by the look on the parents’ faces, that they are also happy. This project has helped to spread love and joy in the Beetham Gardens Community.”

In Arima, Digicel telesales agent,’ Andrea Inniss partnered with Foundation of Love and Christ Foundation Ministries to distribute 20 food hampers and 67 presents for the children of Samaroo Village, Arima.

Inniss usually provides assistance to families in need using her own funds, and was happy to receive the funding from the Digicel Foundation which helped her to reach more families and children. She said her heart was full after the experience.

Digicel retail associate Stephanie Fraser-Mc Pherson surprised 15 young girls and boys from Raffa House in D’Abadie with an an outdoor pool. The children said they cannot wait to use the pool on scorching hot days. She also shared a sponsored meal with the residents, the release said.

Fraser-Mc Pherson said, “It feels good giving back. A little goes a long way, so give when you can, because you never how it can impact someone.