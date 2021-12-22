Crown Point couple brings Xmas cheer to children

EARLY PRESENT: Izaiah Charles, left, collects his Christmas gift from Santa Claus, portrayed by Michael Frank of Frankie Reef Boat Tours, at Toya’s Couture second annual Christmas function held at Mt Irvine beach car park on Sunday. Photo by David Reid

DEXTER EDWARDS

The covid19 pandemic has taken away some of the joys of childhood but a Crown Point couple sought to bring some festive cheer on Sunday with their second annual Christmas party. The event was held on under a large tent decorated with lights and balloons, at the Mt Irvine Beach Facility car park.

Owing to covid restrictions, there were no bouncy castles, games and other socialisation activities.

The event was organised by husband and wife Michael Frank and Latoya Kent. The former is the owner of the popular Frankie Tours reef boat while Kent owns Toya’s Couture Online Children Boutique.

Frank dressed up as Santa Claus and came riding into the compound on the back of a pick-up truck. His shouts of 'Ho, Ho, Ho' were greeted with excitement by the children.

Kent told Newsday there were strict protocols to ensure the event was safe.

“Children had to attend with their parents, and while a few stayed around for a short time, generally the process was collect your snack bag, drink, gift, snack plate and snow-cone at each station and leave.

“People were also required to wear their face mask, have their temperatures checked and sanitise."

Kent said they were not sure the event would take place because of the pandemic.

She said, “Parents who attended last year kept inquiring if there would be a treat this year, and some of my customers said that they had lost their jobs and were not sure they would be able to provide a gift for their children.

“So, notwithstanding my husband was not operational due to the closure of the beaches by the government, we decided to do it for Tobago children.”

Kent, who started her business last year as a means to support her husband, said she was happy the Christmas treat went ahead.

“The excitement when they saw Santa, some children were anxious to unwrap their gift. One child was crying because Santa was taking too long to present his toy and others fighting their parents to stay and socialise. It all added to the joy of the moment.”