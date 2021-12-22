Citizens’ rights and covid edict

THE EDITOR: I wish to go on record that I am in full support and in agreement that unvaccinated public servants be directed by the Government to stay at home without pay.

And my reason for this stubborn stance is purely selfish. I am 76 years old with two comorbidities and I know if I were to contract the covid19 virus it is almost certain that I would die.

I am quite aware that it is inevitable that one day I will die, but really I would very much like to live for a few more years and the unvaccinated people of TT are turning the odds against me.

However, I am of the view that the Government will need a special majority under the Constitution in order to legally ground the vaccine “mandate” against public servants.

It should be noted that the Privy Council will soon deliver a judgment as to whether existing laws can trump the constitutional rights of the citizens of TT.

The Government is operating under the existing health regulations in order to force public servants to be vaccinated and the possibility exists that with the Privy Council ruling that this will constitute a breach of the constitutional rights of public servants to be directed to stay home without pay.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

via e-mail