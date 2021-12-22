3,018 turn out for boosters, additional covid19 vaccine doses

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said 3,018 people took their additional primary dose or booster dose between Tuesday and Wednesday. Another 813 people were given their first dose of a two-dose regimen.

The death toll now stands at 2,662, with 23 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There were 456 new cases recorded from samples taken between Sunday and Tuesday.

The ministry said the people who died were seven elderly men, seven elderly women, six middle-aged men, and three middle-aged women.

Fourteen people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, cancer, dementia, kidney disease, and anaemia. Four people each had only one comorbidity and five people had no known medical condition.

The number of active cases is 15,650. Since March 2020, there have been 87,052 cases, of which 68,740 people have recovered.

There are 530 people in hospital. Of these, 115 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 19 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit. There are 80 at the Caura Hospital, 56 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 12 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 70 at the Arima General Hospital, 89 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 58 at the St James Medical Complex, 44 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 206 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 63 at UWI Debe, 37 at UTT Valsayn, 30 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, 28 at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, seven at the Tacarigua Facility, and 13 in Tobago.

There are 31 people in state quarantine facilities, and 14,458 in home self-isolation. There are 480 recovered community cases and 81 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The release said 87.5 per cent, or 8,156 of 9,321 patients, of the patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22-December 8.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 658,113 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people. Of these, 120,100 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 417,943 the Sinopharm vaccine, and 120,070 the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 615,300.

The number of people who had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 47,570.

The total number of fully vaccinated people was 662,870.

A total of 63,266 people have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 488,616, of which 210,784 were done at private facilities.