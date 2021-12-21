Xmas refuse

Kanisa George

By KANISA GEORGE

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, shoppers everywhere. With presents in their hands and joy throughout the land, while soca parang plays in every store. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, refuse here and there. We got wrappers from our food and plastics bottles too and batteries we just simply toss away.”

Almost every purchase, online order and grand Christmas lunch results in waste production. Every year an excessive number of cardboard boxes, plastic bags, wrappers and glass bottles, end up in our landfill during the Christmas period. And those items that missed garbage collection altogether stand in solitude with the natural environment at the side of the road.

During the Christmas period, there is a sharp increase in illegal dumping and littering, and even when this doesn’t occur, hundreds of recyclable items lie in the landfills. The findings of one study suggest that the global waste levels increase by 25-30 per cent during Christmas time, with much of the excess waste being made up from packaging, wrapping paper, cards, plastic material and food waste. In 2019, 227,000 miles of Christmas wrapping paper was thrown away in the UK. A study conducted by Greenpeace found that as little as one kilogramme of wrapping paper emits three and a half kilogrammes of CO2 during its production process, taking around one and a half kilogrammes of coal to power its production.

What is Christmas without ham, pastels and cake?

We plan in anticipation of the big day all season long, from grocery shopping to dinner prep, yet food wastage is significantly high during the Christmas season. Not only do we buy items we don’t need, but we also prepare meals that end up in the garbage. One study found that between 30-40 per cent of the food prepared during the Christmas season will not be eaten. We are so tantalised by the glossy packaging of items on the shelves that we don’t appreciate that greenhouse gas emissions are generated from growing, transporting, processing, and storing food before purchase. When food is thrown away, the environmental impact is significant.

Discarded food harms the natural environment and shockingly contributes to global warming. When wasted and rotting food ends up in landfills, it produces methane gas, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. With this in mind, it is important to manage to refuse during the Christmas season.

For starters, don’t litter and refrain from illegal dumping. It might seem easy to simply toss unwanted items here, there and everywhere without recourse for the natural environment, but the effects are far-reaching.

Not only is it harmful to the environment it can also lead to a fine or imprisonment. Section 3 (1) of the Litter Act Chapter 30:52 states that a person who without reasonable excuse deposits litter in or on any public place other than in a receptacle placed for the purpose of collecting or in or at any approved site and having deposited any litter leaves such litter is guilty of an offence. The penalty for this offence, according to section 3(6) of the act is a fine of $4,000 or to imprisonment for six months and in the case of a body corporate to a fine of $8,000.

During the Christmas period and throughout the year, we must make an effort to separate reusable and recyclable items and find ways to properly dispose of those that aren’t. Countries like Germany and Austria have developed comprehensive laws and policies on recycling and maintains an over 50 per cent recycle rate of waste products produced. In particular, the German Packaging Act seeks to prevent or reduce the impact of packaging waste on the environment and makes retailers more responsible for promoting the use of eco-friendly products.

While there is no legal framework in place in TT governing recycling, various initiatives have been implemented to help citizens develop positive attitudes towards waste management and recycling. During the Christmas period, here are a few things you could do.

Save all recyclable items such as jars and plastic bottles, and instead of sending them off to the landfill, utilise the recycle bins throughout the island or drop them off at the Recycling Centre in Shaw Park.

Plan carefully to avoid food wastage. Don’t overestimate how much food you need and only buy much needed food items. In the event of leftovers, consider freezing for later consumption.

Replace fancy gift-wrapping paper with environmentally friendly options like brown paper.

Purchase sustainable gifts – consider buying an experience such as a gift voucher for a spa day or dinner or even an online subscription.

There is life after Christmas, and no matter how small, these changes can help create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable world for many years to come.