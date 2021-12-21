Windies U19s to host S/Africa in four-match ODI series

West Indies men's Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer. -

THE West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 team begins a four-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series versus South Africa Under-19s on Boxing Day.

The teams will play four 50-over matches in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 26 to January 3 at Arnos Vale Stadium and Cumberland Playing Field.

Both teams arrived in St Vincent on Monday. They are using the series as preparation for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup which bowls off in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and TT.

West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer believes the series serves as good preparation ahead of the World Cup.

A statement issued by CWI on Monday said, “It’s great for us to have these matches as part of the build-up to the World Cup. We are really looking forward to this series against South Africa, as we are at the stage where it is important for the squad to play together, to see players in various roles, see how they respond to situations and how well they execute the plans we put in place.”

He added, “It is for us to also make sure we get the team going well together and have synergy, so the players fully understand each other. This is very crucial for us as we look to build the team energy and the team culture. I can’t stress enough how vital these matches are, and we will be taking them very seriously.”

Harper thanked the government and Cricket Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for working with their operations and medical teams over the past week to put things in place for them to get some much-needed playing time in the middle.

The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup will feature 16 teams in 48 matches. The teams include defending champions Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (Group A), with debutants Uganda placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland.

Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka and Scotland.

Match Schedule

December 26: 1st Youth ODI at Cumberland Playing Field

December 28: 2nd Youth ODI at Arnos Vale Stadium

December 30: 3rd Youth ODI at Cumberland Playing Field

January 3: 4th Youth ODI at Arnos Vale Stadium

West Indies Rising Stars U19s Squad

Ackeem Auguste (Captain) – left-hand bat

Giovonte Depeiza (Vice Captain) - right-hand bat/left-arm spin

Onaje Amory – right-hand bat/right-arm off-spin

Teddy Bishop – right-hand bat

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – right-hand bat/wicket-keeper

Jaden Carmichael – right-hand bat/left-arm spin

McKenny Clarke – right-hand bat/right-arm fast

Rivaldo Clarke – right-hand bat/wicket-keeper

Jordan Johnson – left-hand bat/right-arm leg-spin

Johann Layne – right-hand bat/right-arm fast

Anderson Mahase – left-hand bat/left-arm spin

Matthew Nandu – left-hand opening bat/right-arm leg-spin

Shaqkere Parris – right-hand opening bat

Shiva Sankar – right-hand bat/right-arm medium-fast

Isai Thorne – right-hand bat/right-arm fast