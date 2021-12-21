Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to hosts U17, U20 female trials

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is working towards bolstering its pool of young female players.

On Wednesday, the association stages open try outs for females for the national Under-17 and Under-20 team selection at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago and the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 22.

These sessions continue at both venues on Thursday, December 29 and 30.Players for the women’s Under-20 trials must be born on or after January 1, 2002 while players for the Under-17 must be born on or after January 1, 2005.

The U17 Sessions will run from 11am to 2pm and the U20s takes place from 2pm to 5pm each day. Registration for U17s is from 10:45am to 11:45am while the U20s register between 1:45pm and 2:45pm

All persons interested in attending the sessions must register by logging on to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR05TJf2hlY281vsrV0bFWEBj_VhpWEmCqfE1_Y7ts5juquQ/viewform. According to a statement issued by TTFA, “Players are advised to submit all relevant medical information (injuries, asthmatic status, etc) prior to these screenings.

“Submission of a medical assessment report is also encouraged to ensure that the player is cleared to partake in any physical training.

“Players are also requested to attend the sessions with one red and one white jersey, black shorts, red socks, shin guards and boots.

“Parents or accompanying guests will not be allowed into the venues in accordance with the covid-19 regulations at all national stadia.”